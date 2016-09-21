The area is temporarily closed to traffic while police investigate the deadly crash.

A woman was killed in a crash involving three vehicles at South Grady Way and Shattuck Avenue, according to Renton police.

Initial indications are that an eastbound sedan traveling at a high rate of speed ran a red light at the intersection and struck a second car, which was heading north on Shattuck. The force of the impact carried the second sedan into an SUV waiting at the light, police said.

The woman who was killed was driving the second car, police said.

The driver of the speeding car is being held for investigation of driving under the influence, police said.

Authorities with the department’s traffic division are investigating, Renton police reported on Twitter shortly after 4:30 p.m. They have temporarily closed the area to traffic, the tweet said.