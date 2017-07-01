Two boys were treated at the scene and two dogs died.

A woman was injured and two dogs died in a house fire Friday in the Mariner neighborhood south of Everett. Firefighters treated two boys at the scene.

The fire, reported at 4:10 p.m. occurred in a duplex in the 700 block of Center Road, according to Snohomish County Fire District 1. Half of the building was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, according to fire officials.

Officials said the two boys lived with the woman, but no details on their relationship or on the woman’s condition were made available Friday night.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating how the fire started.