A woman, walking with her husband, was struck and killed by a passenger train Sunday night in Edmonds.

A passenger train struck and killed a woman who was walking on the tracks with her husband in Edmonds on Sunday night, the Edmonds Police Department said.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday near the Haines Wharf area, Sgt. Shane Hawley, an Edmonds Police spokesman, said.

The woman was hit by a northbound Amtrak train, Hawley said. Her husband was unharmed.

The incident occurred in the 16100 block of 75th Place West, Hawley said, where train tracks run right along the coastline.

“That area’s all fenced off and everything,” Hawley said. “A husband and wife were somehow down on the tracks. I don’t know what they were doing down there, but somehow she ended up being struck by the train.”

The tracks were shut down in both directions Sunday night and would be for several hours while investigators were on the scene, Hawley said. The medical examiner had been called, he said.