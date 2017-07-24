Sajean E. Geer said she had been in the park since July 17. Rangers had been searching for her after her brother reported her missing a day later on Tuesday. “It’s such good news for the family and for her," a park spokesperson said. "It’s really a good ending."
A 71-year-old Port Angeles woman and her dog were found thirsty and hungry, but alive and well, after being stranded for nearly a week in Olympic National Park.
The woman, who was identified in the Peninsula Daily News as Sajean E. Geer, was evacuated around 7:15 p.m. Sunday with a Coast Guard helicopter and transferred to medical personnel at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.
Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound had received a call at approximately 5 p.m. from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, an inland search-and-rescue coordinator, requesting help with transporting the hiker.
Geer and her terrier-Chihuahua dog, named Yoda, had been stranded for six days, according to the Daily News. She was found about 10 miles south of Port Angeles Sunday by rangers with the U.S. National Park Service who had been searching for her for nearly a week.
Her brother had reported her missing on Tuesday.
Penny Wagner, park spokesperson, told the Daily News that Geer told rescuers she had been in the park since July 17 and had survived by drinking water she found nearby.
Other than being hungry and thirsty, she was unharmed, Wagner said.
“It’s such good news for the family and for her,” Wagner told the Daily News. “It’s really a good ending.”
