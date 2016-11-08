Sketched Nov. 8, 2016

Election Day is finally here! I became a U.S. citizen in 2015, so this is the first time I’ve been able to vote in a presidential election.

Since I had already dropped off my ballot at a ballot box over the weekend, I thought I wouldn’t get to see actual humans casting their vote. Then I found out that King County sets up a few accessible voting centers where you can vote in person. The locations are specially equipped to serve people with disabilities. Can’t read the screen on the voting machine? No problem. The system reads the ballot to you and you use a keypad to vote.

Those who are registered to vote but didn’t receive their ballots — or lost them — can also go to one of the voting center to get a ballot printed to drop in the box, or use the machines to vote, said elections coordinator Angela Kubota, when I stopped by at the Union Station site this morning.

It was exciting to see democracy (and American efficiency) at work, and get the chance to document the historic day the best way I know how.