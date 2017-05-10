The intent is to focus staff time and energy on moderating comments related to stories we originate, and foster constructive conversation around local news and issues.

Beginning May 15, 2017, at least for a limited time, The Seattle Times is not accepting reader comments on stories originating with The Associated Press and other wire services.

This is the first in a number of steps we’re testing to fine-tune our commenting system. The intent is to focus staff time and energy on moderating comments related to stories we originate, and foster constructive conversation around local news and issues.

As always, we reserve the prerogative to disallow comments on any article at any time, especially when we see that a majority of commenters on a given story are violating our terms of service.

If you have questions or suggestions for nurturing meaningful conversation about local issues, please send them to webmaster@seattletimes.com with the word “Commenting” in the subject line.