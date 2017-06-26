Here’s what some of you said about your connection with the Pike Place Market as it turns 110.

We asked for your comments about Pike Place Market — whether you’re a regular or only visit when showing it off to out-of-town visitors — and did you respond. The Market draws deep emotions in Seattleites.

The Market on Thursday is holding a grand opening of a $74 million addition on its northern side, on what used to be a ¾-acre parking lot.

What follows are excerpts from your responses, some augmented by follow-up interviews:

“When I was a young girl during the 1970s, my parents didn’t have much money so our Friday night fun often involved a drive downtown to eat out at a Chinese restaurant followed by a trip to the Pike Place Market.

“One evening I remember walking hand-in-hand through the Market after dark with my 6-foot-7 father feeling safe among the throngs of people. He patiently waited as I rummaged through the second-hand treasures on display. That night I found a little black purse that I loved — my first Pike Place find.

“When it was time to graduate from high school, the special garland I wore on my head was purchased at the Market. Some years passed and in 1991 I married and moved abroad to be with my European husband.

“I have been to many outdoor markets through my travels both in the States and in Europe, but nothing quite compares with the Pike Place Market. The hustle and bustle and the anticipation of finding a unique treasure as well as the smells and sounds that permeate the Market make it an exciting landmark to visit.”

— Deanna Garrison Kinnari, Sola, Norway

“I was born and raised here and am 59 years old. I love the city of Seattle and what it has brought to my life. So of course as I get older my view of the ‘direction’ that the city is going is tough for me to adapt to. I really did not go to the Market that much until the mid- to late ’70s, but from that point on it seemed I would go down at least five or six times a year and LOVED it.

“From about 1982 through 1989 I was going much more often, say eight to 12 times a year. I loved going down and picking my fruits and vegetables with the many vendors I got to know and trust. Looking back, I truly loved going in the non-tourist season because the crowds were not as bad, parking was OK and it felt more like a local grocery store.

“Since those years I found myself not going at all. It seemed that I could not find the time, or that parking was getting to be a challenge.

“I know we will be going someday but it is just not like it used to be. The soul of the city is changing and some of it I don’t care for, but times move on.”

— David Thorpe, Edmonds

“Over 70 years ago my father would take me to the Market and introduce me to all the Filipino farmers who I believe were restricted to the lower small stalls in the south building. This would be a weekly Saturday trip.

“The farmers and my father would converse in their dialect (Ilocano) and we’d stop at every stall. In some cases, the farmers out of respect and gratitude for his legal victory would give him sacks of fresh produce.

“These days I go to the market maybe once every three or four months. I guess I got burned out by the tourists … (and) fighting traffic.”

— Pio DeCano II, Seattle, whose father, Pio DeCano Sr., rose to local prominence as a cannery labor contractor in the 1930s and became a Filipino-American community leader. He challenged the state law barring Filipinos from owning property and won his lengthy court battle.

“After working on the Microsoft campus on the Eastside for over 13 years, to be suddenly (working) by the Pike Place Market feels like a gift.

“When my wife says go pick up dinner on the way home, or pick up flowers, I go walking in the market. My boss and I sometimes go walking there to clear our heads. I could go down a long list of places for lunch there.

“It makes me sad that I ignored it for over a decade. Now I must appear in the background of about a million tourist selfies.”

— Joe Michaels, Bellevue