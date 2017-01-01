State officials closed Interstate 90 on Sunday night between Kittitas and Vantage and planned to keep the freeway closed through the night.
Officials have closed a 20-mile stretch of Interstate 90 due to whiteout conditions in central Washington.
Officials shut down the roadway near Vantage on Sunday night because blowing snow was making visibility a challenge. State troopers said the treacherous conditions had caused multiple accidents.
Kittitas County also closed the nearby Vantage Highway, and troopers urged drivers to avoid the area.
Transportation officials said I-90 would remain closed from Kittitas to Vantage through the night. Crews may reopen the interstate on Monday morning.
