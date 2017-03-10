While springing forward, why not check your smoke alarms? The state fire marshal suggests checking them monthly, and replacing alarms more than 10 years old.

This weekend, we’ll be hurtling through time once again to satisfy daylight saving time’s demands.

Yes, we’re springing forward Sunday (it sounds so pleasant when put that way). Tragically, we’ll be losing an hour of sleep.

At least we’ll have more evening light.

While you’re adjusting the clocks, state Fire Marshal Charles Duffy is encouraging folks to check their smoke alarms, too.

“Smoke alarms most often fail because of missing, dead or disconnected batteries so maintaining your alarms is a simple, effective way to protect you and your family,” he said in a news release.

He suggests checking them monthly, and replacing alarms more than 10 years old.

Last year, 27 percent of fire deaths in the state occurred in homes without working smoke alarms, the marshal’s office said.