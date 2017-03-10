While springing forward, why not check your smoke alarms? The state fire marshal suggests checking them monthly, and replacing alarms more than 10 years old.
This weekend, we’ll be hurtling through time once again to satisfy daylight saving time’s demands.
Yes, we’re springing forward Sunday (it sounds so pleasant when put that way). Tragically, we’ll be losing an hour of sleep.
At least we’ll have more evening light.
While you’re adjusting the clocks, state Fire Marshal Charles Duffy is encouraging folks to check their smoke alarms, too.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
“Smoke alarms most often fail because of missing, dead or disconnected batteries so maintaining your alarms is a simple, effective way to protect you and your family,” he said in a news release.
He suggests checking them monthly, and replacing alarms more than 10 years old.
Last year, 27 percent of fire deaths in the state occurred in homes without working smoke alarms, the marshal’s office said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.