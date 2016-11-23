Many businesses and government offices will close or operate on a holiday schedule Thursday, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday and on Friday, Nov. 25.
Most government services and agencies will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Here’s a short list:
• Ferries: The Point Defiance/Tahlequah, Seattle/Bainbridge Island and Mukilteo/Clinton routes will be on a holiday schedule Thursday. Other routes will run on normal schedule.
• Garbage/recycling: No garbage, yard waste or recycling will be picked up Thursday in Seattle. Curbside service scheduled Thursday will occur Friday, and Friday collections will take place Saturday. Containers should be out by 7 a.m. The city’s recycling stations will be closed Thursday and open Friday.
• Government offices and courts are closed Thursday and Friday.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- Thanksgiving, Apple Cup travel alert: ‘Parade of storms’ to bring rain, wind, mountain snow
- Cops, homelessness and goodbye to Pronto: Seattle’s new budget
- Quarter-mile walk from light rail to Sea-Tac could get a little cozier
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
• King County Metro Transit: On Thursday, Metro will operate on a Sunday schedule. On Friday, buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with some routes to the University of Washington canceled. For details, see Metro’s alerts and updates online.
• King County Water Taxi: The water taxi will not operate its Vashon Island or West Seattle routes Thursday or Friday, nor will the shuttles operate.
• Parking: Meter parking will not be enforced in Seattle on Thursday.
• Post offices: Closed Thursday; no home delivery.
• Seattle Parks community and teen-life centers are closed Nov. 24-25. Swimming pools are closed Nov. 24-25. Information about what is closed and open is on the Seattle parks site.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.