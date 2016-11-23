Many businesses and government offices will close or operate on a holiday schedule Thursday, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday and on Friday, Nov. 25.

Most government services and agencies will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Here’s a short list:

• Ferries: The Point Defiance/Tahlequah, Seattle/Bainbridge Island and Mukilteo/Clinton routes will be on a holiday schedule Thursday. Other routes will run on normal schedule.

• Garbage/recycling: No garbage, yard waste or recycling will be picked up Thursday in Seattle. Curbside service scheduled Thursday will occur Friday, and Friday collections will take place Saturday. Containers should be out by 7 a.m. The city’s recycling stations will be closed Thursday and open Friday.

• Government offices and courts are closed Thursday and Friday.

• King County Metro Transit: On Thursday, Metro will operate on a Sunday schedule. On Friday, buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with some routes to the University of Washington canceled. For details, see Metro’s alerts and updates online.

• King County Water Taxi: The water taxi will not operate its Vashon Island or West Seattle routes Thursday or Friday, nor will the shuttles operate.

• Parking: Meter parking will not be enforced in Seattle on Thursday.

• Post offices: Closed Thursday; no home delivery.

• Seattle Parks community and teen-life centers are closed Nov. 24-25. Swimming pools are closed Nov. 24-25. Information about what is closed and open is on the Seattle parks site.