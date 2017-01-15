. Meter parking will not be enforced in Seattle on Monday.

Here’s the guide to what’s open, closed or operating on different schedules on Monday.

Most government offices are closed, as are public libraries and community centers.

Many businesses and public services will be closed or will operate on a holiday schedule in observance of the holiday.

Most banks and credit unions: Closed.

Financial markets: Closed.

Post offices: Closed; no home delivery.

King County Metro Transit buses: Buses will operate on the reduced weekday and “When no UW” schedules.

Community Transit: Local buses within Snohomish County will operate on a regular schedule, but commuter service to and from downtown Seattle will be limited to routes 402, 413 and 421, and service to the University District will be limited to Route 855.

Sound Transit: All trains and buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

King County Water Taxi: No service.

State ferries: On regular weekday schedules.

Garbage collection: Seattle Public Utilities, Recology CleanScapes and Republic Services of WA are all on normal schedules.