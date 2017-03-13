Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said the purpose of the warrant was to seek electronic data that related to chaotic, disruptive and criminal behavior during the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest.
BELLINGHAM — A Whatcom County sheriff’s search warrant that sought private Facebook data as part of an investigation into a Dakota Access oil pipeline protest has been withdrawn after an American Civil Liberties Union challenge.
The ACLU of Washington said in a news release that the Whatcom County prosecutor on Monday withdrew the search warrant obtained by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department.
The ACLU filed a motion challenging the constitutionality of the warrant last week. The warrant was for data on the Bellingham #NoDAPL Coalition Facebook page including private communications.
It also sought data related to individuals who merely interacted with the group around a Feb. 11 Bellingham protest against the pipeline.
Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said previously the purpose of the warrant was to seek electronic data that related to chaotic, disruptive and criminal behavior.
