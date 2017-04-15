Tax March Seattle is among demonstrations scheduled around the country Saturday. A later march, organized by Black Lives Matter, is to start this afternoon at Westlake Park.

The first large protest of the day in Seattle started Saturday morning with the arrival of hundreds of protesters — and the much-talked about 13-foot tall inflatable chicken, resplendent with Trumpian orange-ish hair.

Tax March Seattle is among demonstrations scheduled around the country Saturday that are calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. The collective demonstration was expected to be the largest since protesters rallied worldwide in January for the Women’s March.

Hoisting signs that read “Trump: Who owns you?” and “What are you hiding,” the crowd gathered at Seattle’s federal building on Second Avenue downtown.

Speakers decried the growing gap between rich and poor and a tax code that favors the wealthy. Many called for tax reform in Washington state — where there is no income tax and the sales tax is high. The state’s tax system is considered one of the most regressive in the country.

Patrick Cook, of Edmonds, brought a sign with two distinct messages. One side read “Collusion, Conflicts and Corruption must end.” On the flip side was a message for former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch: “Best of luck, Beastmode.”

Cook said he was just trying to add a little humor.

Cook said he and his wife, Gretchen, are frightened by Trump’s recently authorized bombings in Syria and Afghanistan — and rising tension with North Korea.

“Suddenly things like taxes don’t seem to matter as much, when you’re worried about nuclear war, said Gretchen Cook.

In Washington, D.C., the Tax March began with a rally at the U.S. Capitol, where Sen. Ron Wyden called on Trump to ‘knock off the secrecy.” The Oregon Democrat said the people have “a basic right to know whether the president pays his fair share.”

Activists in West Palm Beach, Florida, were rallying rally near Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort, where the president is spending Easter weekend.

The Seattle tax protest, which started about 10 a.m., and grew into the thousands by late morning, is one of two in downtown Seattle on Saturday.

Marchers started on to head toward Seattle Center and finish the demonstration there about 1 p.m.

A Black Lives Matter event is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Westlake Park . A dance party is set for 1 p.m., followed by a rally and a march at 3 p.m. to the federal courthouse at Seventh Avenue and Stewart Street.

Last year, Trump became the first major-party presidential nominee in more than 40 years not to release his tax returns. As president, he still has not. Presidents are not required to release their returns, but have voluntarily done so since the early 1970s.

According to The New York Times, the day after Trump’s inauguration, Jennifer Taub, a professor at Vermont Law School, went to Boston to participate in the women’s march. The morning after that march, she posted a message on Twitter suggesting “a nationwide #DivestDonald and #showusyourtaxes protest” for April 15.

Writer Frank Lesser had made a similar proposal on Twitter, according to The New York Times. And it “turned into a movement overnight,” Ms. Taub told the paper. “It was quite shocking.”

Kellyanne Conway, a senior Trump adviser, said two days after Trump’s inauguration that the president had no intention of releasing his taxes.

Just as during the campaign, Conway told ABC, “People didn’t care.”

By the way, if any of this is making you think about your own tax returns, the usual April 15 deadline is extended this year until Tuesday, April 18. When April 15 falls on a weekend, the filing deadline is supposed to be the following Monday, unless that Monday is a holiday. This year, Monday, April 17, is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in the District of Columbia.