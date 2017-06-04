Local NewsPhoto & Video What a view at 85 feet up Originally published June 4, 2017 at 8:17 pm A deck hand enjoys a fantastic view while replacing hlyard line on a 70-ft sloop. Share story By Greg Gilbert Seattle Times staff photographer Greg Gilbert View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.