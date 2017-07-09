Local NewsPhoto & Video West Seattle beach walk for two Originally published July 9, 2017 at 7:27 pm Hadley Knutson, 3, and her mother, Laura Knutson, recently explored the shoreline at Lincoln Park in West Seattle. The family had just finished with lunch and swim lessons. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times) Mother and daughter explore the shoreline at Lincoln Park in West Seattle. Share story By Erika Schultz Seattle Times staff photographer Erika Schultz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryMan killed by troopers on I-5 identified as Guard reservist Previous StoryMore natural Columbia River flow would aid Northwest, tribal study says
