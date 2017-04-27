The region’s largest wastewater-treatment plant has been repaired after the flood Feb. 9.

The West Point Treatment Plant is back on track following cleaning, repair and replacement of equipment destroyed in a catastrophic flood Feb. 9.

For the first time since then, the effluent discharged to Puget Sound is receiving full treatment.

Workers restored or rehabilitated a mile of tunnels, 151 electrical motors, two miles of insulation, 40 motor control centers, 125 electrical panels, 25 electrical transformers, more than 1,200 outlets and switches as well as sedimentation tanks bigger than football fields, and digester tanks.

Plant staff will continue fine-tuning the biological processes essential to secondary treatment.

That system is still in recovery, and to avoid overloading it, up to 20 tanker trucks a day of solids are being transported to King County’s South Treatment Plant in Renton.

The flood caused unprecedented damage to the plant, costing at an estimated $25 million to repair. King County has so far obtained $5 million in payments from its insurer. It remains to be seen how much more the insurer will pay.

The flood also resulted in diverting 235 million gallons of untreated wastewater from the crippled plant — including 30 million gallons of raw sewage — into Puget Sound, and pouring hundreds of tons of partially treated solids for months into the Sound that normally would have been cleaned from effluent leaving the plant.

There has been no bypass of untreated wastewater from West Point since Feb. 16, and beaches have been open since Feb. 21. King County also has committed to additional water-quality testing to monitor for environmental effects of the plant being out of compliance with its permit limits on pollutants for months.

The state Department of Ecology will determine whether and how much to fine the county for not meeting its environmental permit parameters intended to protect clean water.

King County Executive Dow Constantine praised workers for getting the plant back on its feet.

“Thanks to the dedicated employees and contractors who worked day and night, often in very challenging conditions, the West Point plant has been rebuilt in record time,” Constantine said in a prepared statement.

The King County Wastewater Treatment Division commissioned a preliminary examination of the flood by contractor CH2M, which revealed among other problems that float switches that should have protected the plant from flooding did not function.

The Metropolitan King County Council has commissioned its own independent investigation of the disaster, with a report due July 1.