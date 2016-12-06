How to stay safe on the roads when ice or snow are in the weather forecast.

Winter often brings slick roads to the Puget Sound area. Here are some driving safety tips:

• Make sure you have traction tires with sufficient tread.

• Check weather forecasts and state highway reports.

• Practice fastening tire chains before driving across a mountain pass.

• Scrape all windows, including corner areas that windshield wipers miss.

• Keep fuel tank full and cellphone charged.

• Carry flares, jumper cables, water, a first-aid kit and other essentials.

• Allow extra room to stop.

• Do not use cruise control.

• Slow down and give extra clearance near chain-up areas, where people are walking or lying on the roadway.

• Avoid overdependence on GPS. Observe the actual street conditions, warnings and closure signs.

• Bridges will be slipperier than surface pavement.

• Avoid driving if possible.

Source: Washington State Department of Transportation, Seattle Department of Transportation, Seattle Times reporting