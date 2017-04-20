“There’s no dry day in the forecast after Friday,” warns a meteorologist. Seattle has had 140 rainy days since Oct. 1 — blowing past the previous record with more rain to come before the month is over.

Friday is on track to be one of the warmest days of the year so far — but the sunshine will offer only a brief reprieve from a record-breaking stretch of wet weather.

Wednesday marked the 140th day of measurable precipitation in Seattle since Oct. 1, says National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Burke. That easily blew past the previous record of 137 wet days between Oct. 1 and April 30, with several rainy days yet to come before month’s end.

The record for total precipitation in that period could also be topped before April comes to a close. Seattle has received 44.05 inches of rain since Oct. 1 — just a half-inch shy of the October-April record set last season.

“There’s no dry day in the forecast after Friday,” Burke said.

Friday’s predicated high at Sea-Tac of 65 will likely be the second-warmest day of the year and only the sixth day in the 60s. Sunday, April 16 hit 66 degrees at Sea-Tac.

By Saturday, rain should be back and continue through the weekend, Burke said.

But the long-term outlook is warmer. National climate models say it’s likely that the entire U.S. will be warmer than normal from June on, Burke said.

“That’s not a guarantee that it’s going to happen,” he added. “It’s just saying that there’s a greater chance.”

The previous record of 137 rainy days in Seattle between October and April was set 1998-99 and 2010-11.