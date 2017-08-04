British Columbia has seen its worst wildfire season in six decades. And we're seeing the smoky remnants here in Seattle as we enter a fourth day of haze.

Settle in, Seattle. If whatever you’ve been doing to combat the heat and hazy conditions is working, keep doing it.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly through the weekend, according to Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Seattle, but they’ll be right back up there heading into next week.

There’s also no immediately foreseeable end to the haze that’s been languishing over the Puget Sound region from about two dozen wildfires in British Columbia, Canada, (which is having its worst fire season in six decades).

The excessive heat warning that’s been in effect in Seattle most of this week will officially expire Friday night at 9 p.m., about when the sun goes down, Guy said.

But the predicted overnight low of 65 degrees will not bring much relief and Saturday’s high of 87 is still higher than normal, Guy said.

And by Sunday, the mercury will be creeping up again with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the 85-to-90 range, predicted to last at least through Thursday.

Our normal high for this time of year is 77 and 57 for the low and we will be well above those temps through the coming week and beyond, he said.

“We will continue to be above the normal temperature trend through the foreseeable future,” said Guy. “Keep the window fans handy and if you are one of the lucky few with air conditioning, you’re probably going to keep using it.”

Guy said that while there is a slight breeze blowing in from over the Pacific Ocean — which is bringing some relief to coastal areas like Hoquiam— it’s not strong.

“The Pacific air conditioner has been turned on, but it’s not going to bring a drastic cool down,” he said.

Records, however, are being set: Thursday’s high temperature of 94 degrees set a record for the date and on Friday we hit 48 consecutive days without measurable precipitation, tying for second place.

Guy said there is “high” confidence that on Tuesday of next week, we will have gone 52 days without measurable precipitation, setting a new record.

“The only real question at this point is how many days we will add to the streak,” he said.