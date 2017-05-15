Warm weather will return later this week, to bring high temperatures near 70 — after a Monday afternoon drenching.

Don’t be fooled by this afternoon’s clouds and rain. Temperatures in Western Washington could reach 70 degrees this weekend, ideal conditions for a hike or boat trip.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

By then, a mass of wet clouds from the north Pacific will have moved inland, replaced by a high-pressure system arriving from Oregon.

But as of Monday morning, the leading edge of that low-pressure system is passing Neah Bay and central Vancouver Island, heading straight toward Puget Sound. The sunbreaks over Seattle will soon give way to full cloud cover, dimming the skies and holding the high to 56 degrees.

Monday’s chance of rain is 60 percent by afternoon and 100 percent at night, with rainfall of up to a half-inch, following record rainfall earlier this year. Southwest winds are at 13 to 16 mph, prompting a small-craft advisory along the West Coast.

A winter-weather advisory has been issued for the Cascade Mountains, where snow levels will drop to 4,500 feet and then to 3,500 feet by Tuesday, said meteorologist Allen Kam.

Such snowfall is uncommon but does happen sometimes in May, and can sneak up on novice hikers. “They’re less likely to be prepared,” Kam said. Snoqualmie Pass at 3,022 feet is unlikely to see snow, and it won’t reach Stevens Pass until Tuesday.

The ridge of wet clouds will linger for a couple days, before partly sunny skies and a high of 64 return on Thursday — kicking off a classic spring weekend.