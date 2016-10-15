Winds of up to 35 mph and gusts at 60 mph remain in the forecast for Saturday night, but fears of an epic storm seem to be dissipating.

What had been talked about as a potentially historic storm appears to be relenting as it reaches the Washington coast. The late-afternoon forecasts now call for gusts of 60 mph in the Puget Sound area Saturday night, a downgrade of about 10 mph.

However, forecasters still expect widespread power outages, because trees are waterlogged from Thursday’s heavy rain.

“You can expect winds to pick up, and I think the current forecast is for 25 mph to 35 mph winds, with gusts,” near Seattle, said Jay Neher, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle. Such winds can arrive in the Puget Sound area a few times a year.

The center of the storm is still far offshore and tracking farther north than expected, toward Vancouver Island rather than directly into the Washington coast, where it would send extreme winds to south Puget Sound. The storm’s east edge is close to Forks and Neah Bay.

Wind and showers will last through early Sunday morning, and winds will be stronger in inland areas including the Skagit Valley, said a weather-service update.

“The interior from Seattle south probably won’t get much if any true high wind but with leaves on the trees impacts will probably be similar to high winds in the winter,” the update said.

Seattle is forecast to get up to 1.5 inches of rain Saturday, following more than 3 inches during the past week. As often occurs, heavy rainfall Thursday left the ground saturated, so shallow roots detach easily and trees topple. Branches strain from wet leaves that have yet to fall.

Coastal flooding and waves of 22 to 28 feet, along with 75-mph wind gusts, are still possible on the Pacific Coast, where some towns sit only a few feet above sea level, government forecasts said.

A rock seawall that defends the Quinault Indian Nation town of Taholah survived a 1 p.m. high tide and wind gusting to 40 or 50 mph — so the homes of 1,000 village residents living at sea level were spared.

When high tide returns late Saturday night, another threat is possible.

“I won’t be in bed at midnight. That is safe to say,” Taholah Fire Management Officer John Preston said as he toured the village in his truck.

However, an early forecast of 150 mph winds and 50-foot waves was cut by half, according to an update by Quinault President Fawn Sharp.

Puget Sound Energy reported 5,095 customers without electricity around 4 p.m., with outages concentrated in Kitsap and Skagit counties.

The storm, arriving from the southwest over the Pacific, is the remnant of super typhoon Songda. It was originally predicted to be one of the worst five in modern history.

The new Highway 520 bridge is designed to withstand 89 mph gusts before wind and waves affect it enough to halt traffic, said spokesman Steve Peer. The new bridge is 20 feet off the lake, which makes it less vulnerable to spray and waves that would blind drivers, compared to the old bridge only 7 feet up.

However, state troopers may close the highway if crosswinds threaten cars or especially box-shaped trucks — which has happened on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Seattle opened its emergency operations center at 3 p.m., as windsurfers caught gusts before the main storm. Earlier in the day, some residents were filling their gasoline tanks to prepare.