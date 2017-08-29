A westerly wind will bring a brief reprieve from the heat and haze that hovered over the Seattle area on Monday and into Tuesday.

In addition to blowing away the smoke from wildfires in Central Washington and Oregon, the change in wind direction will also bring cooler temperatures to the region — at least temporarily.

“We have a weak system approaching from the west which will just brush by us and cool temperatures down before it gets back to business as usual,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy on Tuesday morning.

#GOES16 imagery overnight showing stratus surging north to bring 25+ degrees of cooling to coast. Wildfires also prominently visible. #wawx pic.twitter.com/qBCwwgIMFw — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 29, 2017

The onshore breeze could lower temperatures on the coast by as much as 25 degrees on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, he said. Seattleites won’t feel the real cool-down until Wednesday and Thursday, when highs are predicted to reach the mid-70s.

Monday’s high at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was in the upper 80s and Tuesday’s will likely be in the mid-80s, Guy said.

Guy said that after Thursday, temperatures are expected to begin climbing back up and could reach the 90s next week. From the end of this week through next week, it just looks “warm and dry,” he said.

“If you’re a fan of the cooler weather, enjoy it while you can because we will be back in the 80s when the weekend arrives,” Guy said.