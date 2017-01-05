Frigid temps will continue in the Puget Sound region, but a break from the cold may be on the way by the weekend.

Relief from the frigid temperatures gripping the Puget Sound region may be on the horizon, the National Weather Service says.

Cold air and sunny skies will remain until Saturday, when a warm front is expected to “sabotage” the low temperatures and bring a chance of freezing rain and light snow, said Danny Mercer, a meteorologist with the weather service.

“There may be some snow starting in the area around Saturday afternoon before it transitions into rainfall,” Mercer said. “But it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a major event.”

Until then, residents of the Seattle area can expect overnight and morning temperatures as low as 20 degrees, and daytime highs in the mid-30s.

Weekend travelers should prepare for rough weather around the mountain passes. While lifting temperatures in lowland areas, the approaching warm front could drop a significant amount of freezing rain and snow in the mountains. It could leave the passes an “icy mess,” Mercer said.

But those who do decide to visit the region’s ski areas next week will find new snowpack, Mercer said. The mountains are expected to see several rounds of snowfall.