There will be plenty of interactive exhibits at Sunday’s WeatherFest, sponsored by the American Meteorological Society. Lots of fun, although one exhibit might scare the bejesus out of you.

Be warned: Some of the exhibits at the annual convention of the American Meteorological Society are plenty scary.

You might have to do some explaining to the kids when they ask if the world is, you know, going to end.

Starting Saturday, and going for a week, there will be more than 4,000 weather people milling about at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle.

They’re an amiable bunch who, when among themselves, like to mull over topics such as “Sensitivity of the Hydrologic Cycle to Surface Flux Enhancement by Convection.”

But on Sunday afternoon they’re hosting a WeatherFest for “weather enthusiasts of all ages.” It goes from noon to 4 p.m. and is free.

Experiments done in past such events include explaining air pressure with the ever-popular sucking an egg into a bottle, and creating clouds in a bottle.

Then there is this exhibit from NASA.

In a 20-second color-coded animation of the Earth, you can watch its temperatures rise and rise and rise since modern record-keeping began in 1880.

The earth goes from yellow and blue color codes to a lot of orange.

NASA has plenty of other images in its exhibit.

One midnight, Paris time, astronauts aboard the International Space Station took photos of the “City of Light.” Pretty neat.

From NOAA, there will the HotSeat Warning Decision Simulator.

Want to experience the kind of stress that weather people are under when deciding on warnings in a timely manner?

The simulator takes actual radar situations from past storm outbreaks, and you get to make the call.

You’re warned, “It’s no good to issue the tornado warning after the tornado has already flattened a neighborhood.”

If all that sounds intriguing, well, maybe a career in meteorology is for you.

Then someday you can skip the public WeatherFest and instead take part in presentations like this one at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday: “Examination of the Spatio-temporal Variability of the Terms of the Turbulent Kinetic Energy Budget over a Complex Terrain in the Convective Boundary Layer: A Tool for Parameterization Development.”

Be there or be square.