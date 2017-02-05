A heavy blanket of snow is forecast to begin falling upon the Seattle area starting late Sunday, threatening to disrupt the Monday morning commute.

A heavy blanket of snow is forecast to begin falling upon the Seattle area starting late Sunday, threatening to disrupt the Monday morning commute.

The National Weather Service said it expects three to six inches of snow to fall across the Puget Sound region, including in Everett, Tacoma, Bremerton and Olympia. Up to eight inches of snow could accumulate close to the Cascades, NWS reported.

The agency issued a winter-storm warming, which will remain in effect through 4 p.m. on Monday.

NWS warned that roads and sidewalks will be covered with snow, making travel “very difficult,” especially on Monday morning. “Delays may be significant,” the service said.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is prepared for the event, and plans to apply road salt on priority routes around the city starting at around 8 p.m., according to spokesman Norm Mah.

Some Western Washington school districts have announced interruptions. The Lynden School District reported on its website that it will be closed on Monday. Bellingham public schools will also close.

As of Sunday afternoon Lake Washington School District hadn’t made a determination, spokeswoman Kathryn Reith said. Neither Seattle nor Bellevue public schools had issued any alerts as of Sunday afternoon.

Clifford Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington, wrote in his blog that, while there can’t be absolute certainty about the forecast, “it appears highly probable that there will be lowland snow from Portland to the Puget Sound lowlands.” In Seattle, there’s a 25 percent chance of “getting only a dusting of snow” mixed with some rain, and an equal chance of what Mass calls “a major event,” with 6 to 12 inches of snow.

“These are similar probabilities as were given for the election of President Trump — so they are not negligible,” Mass wrote.