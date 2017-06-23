SeaTac could reach 94 degrees on Sunday, forecasters say. If you don’t have air conditioning, be extra careful this weekend.

On what may be the hottest weekend yet this year, the National Weather Service in Seattle issued a heat advisory from noon Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Elderly and sick Washingtonians without air conditioning are particularly vulnerable, the weather service warns.

This heat wave comes with some of the longest days of the year, which means there’s not a lot of time for Western Washington to cool down at night, said Danny Mercer, a weather service meteorologist. There won’t be any cool breezes from the Pacific either, he said.

We could record the hottest June 25 in Seattle-area history, according to the weather service, with temperatures as high as 94 degrees in SeaTac and 89 degrees in Seattle.

The advisory warns that despite the heat, water in rivers and lakes is too cold to swim in without a life jacket. Rivers will be running high with extra water from melted snowpack from the mountains.

The advisory also warns never to leave children, pets or older people in a parked vehicle under any circumstances. Heat in car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.