More snow is expected in mountain passes for people making their way to the Apple Cup and elsewhere. But Friday in Seattle is looking less damp.

Football fans heading to the Apple Cup and others driving over the mountain passes can expect more snow through early Friday.

About 2 inches of snow had fallen at Snoqualmie Pass as of early Thursday afternoon, with another 4 or 5 inches expected overnight, said Josh Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

At Stevens Pass, about 7 inches of snow has fallen, with anywhere from 6 to 11 more inches expected overnight.

A winter storm warning for the passes is in effect through 4 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, rain is expected to continue through Thursday night in the Puget Sound area.

It may be drier by Friday, the day of the holiday parade and tree-lighting ceremony in downtown Seattle. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain Friday, Smith said.