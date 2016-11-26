Weekend storms across Western Washington have produced an increased risk of landslides. The National Weather Service was predicting another storm Sunday evening, and 6 to 10 inches of snow in the mountains.

A series of storms had dropped more than 2 feet of snow in 24 hours at Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park by Saturday afternoon, dumped nearly 3 inches of rain at Hood Canal and left much of Western Washington with an increased risk of landslides because of the oversaturated soil.

A winter-storm warning or watch was in effect for parts of 13 Washington counties, as the region prepared for more storms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

On Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, as travelers return from a long holiday weekend, the National Weather Service was predicting 6 to 10 inches of snow Sunday evening. The same storm was likely to bring more rain to lower elevations, causing other problems.

“The recent rainfall has put extra pressure on soil instability,” the National Weather Service wrote in an online advisory, “leading to an increased threat of landslides.”