A wild mix of weather is expected in Western Washington and the mountains this week, with warm temperatures, freezing rain, snow, flooding and high winds hitting various areas.

In the lowlands, “things are going to warm up and be a lot wetter than they were,” bringing possible flooding, said Johnny Burg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

One system bringing rain will come in Tuesday morning but an even warmer and wetter system, bringing stronger rain, will come in later Tuesday afternoon, lasting through Wednesday, Burg said.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday in the Seattle area are expected to reach the lower 50s, with a low of about 47 degrees. After that, temperatures will drop to a high in the mid-40s, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, Burg said. Showers are expected, but they will be less strong than earlier in the week.

Flood watches are in effect for Tuesday evening into Wednesday evening for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason and Whatcom counties.

About 4 to 8 inches of rain are expected in the mountains Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, “so any rivers flowing off the mountains could see some flooding,” Burg said. “This is going to be a good amount of rain we haven’t had in a while. Many rivers will run high. But we’re not forecasting major flooding for now.”

In the mountains, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cascades in Whatcom and Skagit counties, where 6 to 10 inches of snow are expected midnight Monday to noon Tuesday.

In the Cascades in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Lewis counties, a winter- storm warning will be in effect for 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with 5 inches of snow expected.

Freezing rain in the passes, including Stevens, Snoqualmie and White Pass, could result in ice from a half- to 1-inch thick.

Avalanche danger will be high for both the Cascades and the Olympics from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

High winds will also buffet the region. A wind advisory is in effect midnight Monday to 3 p.m. Wednesday for the north and central coast of Washington. Wind speeds of 20 to 35 miles per hour are expected, with possible gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour, Burg said.