It hasn’t rained in Seattle for nearly a week, the longest dry stretch since September. And more sun is on the way.

Seattle’s hot spell will continue — at least to begin the week.

“Today is probably going to be the warmest day of the year so far,” Kirby Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said early Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 84 degrees — just two degrees shy of the record, Cook said.

“Beyond that, we should see things cool down and return to a more typical pattern for the rest of the week,” he said.

That means the mercury will drop back into the 60s from Tuesday through Thursday, with a chance of showers beginning late Tuesday, Cook said. Sporadic rain bursts could occur into Thursday evening, he added.

For anyone keeping track, it’s been nearly a week since the last traceable rainfall in the Seattle area.

“Last time we had a week of dry weather like this was the first half of September, so it’s been a little while,” Cook said.

Expect things to heat up and dry out again for the weekend. Highs are expected in the low 70s by Friday, with temperatures creeping into the high 70s on Saturday and Sunday, Cook said.

As with any year, the first real hot spell sends people flocking to local waterways for relief. But officials caution that rivers and lakes pose dangers.

The National Weather Service in Seattle warns that water temperatures are cold this time of year, especially in rivers. The agency reported water temperatures in rivers are running in the upper 30s to 40s now, with lakes in the 50s.

“In addition, most rivers are also flowing higher than normal and so they are also rather swift,” the weather service’s Seattle office reported on its website.

Early Monday, dive teams from the King County Sheriff’s Office were expected to resume searching for a 16-year-old Issaquah boy who is presumed to have drowned in the Snoqualmie River east of North Bend.