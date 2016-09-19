Several vehicles were stranded in standing water from a storm that quickly washed over the area Monday afternoon.

A thunderstorm swept through the Edmonds area Monday afternoon, causing flooding that stranded vehicles and prompted temporary road closures.

According to the National Weather Service, between 12:30 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. rainfall southwest of Paine Field, which is roughly 11 miles from the city’s center, measured .79 inches. Surrounding areas measured considerably less.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Edmonds police started warning drivers on Twitter of the wet conditions, saying there was several feet of standing water at Highway 99 and 216th Street Southwest and near the highway and 220th Street Southwest.

Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure said officers responded to help several vehicles stuck in standing water. It’s unclear if any sustained damaged. No injuries were reported, he said.

Some manhole covers became unsecure and floated on 220th Street Southwest, near a supermarket, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m., police said the water was draining and traffic was returning to normal.

“Roadways are back open in both areas, there’s sludge and stuff on the roadway,” McClure said around 4 p.m. “It was one of those hour and 15 minutes” of excitement.