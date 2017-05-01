It’s been a long, long time since we’ve seen weather this warm in the Seattle area.

Two steps forward, two steps back.

That’s what the National Weather Service expects for Seattle as the area reaches its warmest days since Sept. 26.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday should climb into the lower 70s, possibly reaching 74 degrees, “if we’re lucky,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Seattle office.

The last time the Seattle area got that warm was Sept. 26, but Guy said not to expect that day’s high of 77 degrees.

And, he warned, anyone hungry for sun will have to hold out again as temperatures roll back later in the week.

“We take a step back in the weekend, then a step forward,” Guy said.

“Get out and enjoy it as much as possible, and hopefully we’ll get more sunny weather early next week.”

For those keeping tally, Seattle soaked up a total of 45 inches of rain between October and April. That’s the wettest such period since record-keeping began in the city in 1895.

Normal rainfall for that period is 30.9 inches, Guy said, adding that the region on average records just under 38 inches of rain for the entire year.

As for the rest of the month, the weather service is expecting above-normal temperatures and normal precipitation through the second week of May.

Average rainfall for May is 1.94 inches, Guy said.

“Generally as we start to get into this part of the year, what we call the ‘Pacific High’ climbs along the coast,” he said. “We’re one of the last ones to see the benefits from that sort of thing.

“It’s a slow — sometimes painfully slow — trip to that direction, but things do get better.”