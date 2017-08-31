Even with the slight drizzle Thursday morning, Seattle is likely to log the driest July and August on record.

Those in the Puget Sound region who are feeling particularly parched and dry might want to get up, run outside and turn their face to the sky.

It’s misting in some areas — but enjoy it while you can.

“It’s literally just a blip on the radar,” said meteorologist Dustin Guy of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Guy said the low clouds that are bringing drizzle to some areas will not last long, likely dissipating by Thursday afternoon.

Once the drizzle passes, an upper-level ridge will “rebuild strongly” in our area, bringing with it that warm, dry air we’ve become accustomed to over the past months, he said.

“We’ll be back to clear skies tonight and that will be the story well into next week,” Guy said. He said even with slightly cooler temps on Thursday, the highs remain about 15 degrees warmer than average.

The high on Thursday is expected to be in the upper 70s and will likely climb to about 80 on Friday and into the mid-80s through most of the holiday weekend. On Monday and Tuesday, the highs could reach into the lower 90s in some areas, including the Cascade foothills, Guy said.

Guy said that the smoke, blown away by the cooler air temporarily, could return early next week.

“It could backtrack and make its way back to us,” he said.

It’s been dry this summer in Seattle, measuring just 0.02 inches of rain in July and August, according to the weather service.

That’s the driest July and August on record, narrowly beating 1967, which saw 0.03 inches of rain in those two months.