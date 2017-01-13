From Washington to California's Sierras to Colorado, the snow has been dumping, forcing some ski resorts to close. “I hope it stops snowing,” said one snow bum. “I can’t believe I said that.”

All across the West, it’s been falling by the bucket load.

After years of drought and sad ski seasons, California’s been hammered with piles of snow in the Sierras. More than 40 percent of California is out of its years-long drought after the recent dump.

Zoo animals are frolicking in the snow in Portland after the city saw its snowiest day since 2008. In Oregon, snow reports in every major basin are soaring well above average.

In some places, it’s been too much. With avalanche danger looming, ski resorts were forced to close temporarily in Colorado, California and Nevada.

After 90 inches fell in Crested Butte, Colo., a lifelong ski bum told The Denver Post something that would normally be grounds for banishing in a snow-worshiping town. “I hope it stops snowing,” he said. “I can’t believe I said that.”

It hasn’t been Snowmageddon in Washington, though the southwest part of the state was hit with the same storm that shook Portland. Still, the state’s snowpack looks to be in pretty good shape. Most areas are hovering around normal averages for snow-water equivalent.

Mount Baker’s upper base is the fourth deepest in the country, according to onthesnow.com’s compilation of ski-area totals. A satellite image shared by the National Weather Service shows a hearty white blanket swaddling much of the coastal mountain ranges.

At least until the rain comes early next week, it’s a winter wonderland.