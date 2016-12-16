The National Weather Service says arctic air is moving into Eastern Washington, including the Tri-Cities.

SPOKANE — Eastern Washington is settling in for a deep freeze this weekend.

In the Spokane region, temperatures were expected to drop to minus 7 on Friday night, and down near zero on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures down to minus 5 degrees in the Tri-Cities Friday night, as arctic air moves into the region.

Workers on the Hanford nuclear reservation were told to stay home Thursday because of heavy snowfall.

