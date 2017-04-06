A strong storm will bring winds to the area Friday afternoon, with gusts as high as 40 mph in Seattle and 60 mph along the coast.

A coastal storm passing through Washington will bring strong winds and rain to the region about midday Friday, with the coast and Olympic Peninsula getting the worst of it.

The winds are expected to pick up by the middle of the day. By the afternoon in Seattle, wind speeds will hit 20 to 30 miles an hour, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

“It will pick up rather abruptly in the late morning — I’d say around 11 — and will peak sometime in the time frame of 2 and 5” in the afternoon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy.

The weather service has issued a high wind watch for the Washington and Oregon coasts, where wind gusts could hit 60 mph.

And there will be rain everywhere, but especially on the Olympic Peninsula, which could get 3 to 5 inches on Friday.

The storm is caused by a deep area of low pressure that on Thursday was well offshore of northern California, moving north. Guy said it’s an unusually strong storm for this time of year, more like a winter storm than a spring storm. “We’re usually starting to enter the period of, shall I say, benign weather,” he said.

With the damp soil and strong winds, combined with new leaves coming out on trees, some trees could topple during this storm, he said.

The weather will continue to be unsettled through at least Monday, with a slight break in the action on Sunday afternoon. “We might see a little sunshine” that day, Guy said.