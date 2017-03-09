The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Seattle area covering the hours of 1 to 10 a.m., with the strongest winds expected between 3 and 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Seattle metro area beginning early Friday and lasting through most of the morning, with sustained winds expected between 20 and 35 miles per hour and gusts up to 50.

The weather service said to expect downed trees and branches and isolated power outages.

“Sometimes we have these little systems that come through and produce pretty good, gusty winds,” said Ni Cushmeer, a weather-service meteorologist. “It’s not uncommon, as far as the season.”

Cushmeer advised people to have flashlights and batteries ready in case of power outages and to never use outdoor grills or barbecues inside.

The wind advisory coincides with a gale warning, from 8 p.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday, in the waters of Puget Sound and the Washington coast.

“It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions,” the weather service writes.