Meteorologists say strong winds will tear through Western Washington beginning Thursday afternoon, with the potential of knocking down power lines and trees.

With fierce winds and heavy rain, forecasters say two major storms will tear across Western Washington on Thursday and Saturday — and the weekend storm has the potential of being historic.

“What we’re looking at is an incredibly deep, intense low-pressure system,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Haner said of Saturday’s forecast. “It’s impressive even for us meteorologists.”

But first, beginning Thursday afternoon, the weather service says high winds with sustained speeds between 25 and 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph will sweep the region into Friday morning.

What to do if the power goes out • Never approach or touch a downed power line or anything in contact with the wire. • Never use barbecues or portable propane or kerosene heaters for indoor heating. They use oxygen and create carbon monoxide that can cause suffocation. • Turn off lights and electrical appliances, except for the refrigerator and freezer. • Unplug computers to protect them from possible surges when power is restored.

The damaging winds have the potential to knock down power lines and uproot trees. Forecasters also expect rivers across the area to rise and potentially cause flooding.

“That (Thursday’s forecast) is the kind of windstorm we see one to two times a storm season,” Haner said.

But because the strong storm is the first of its kind this season, its impacts could be more severe. For instance, many trees still have their leaves, making them more susceptible to wind damage or even blowing over.

On Friday, forecasters say, conditions will remain wet and breezy. Rainfall, at least in the form of showers, is likely every day through next Wednesday, according to the service’s seven-day forecast for Seattle.

On Saturday, a storm formally called Typhoon Songda has a one-in-three chance of being “something we haven’t seen in years,” Haner said.

NASA, which has captured satellite images of the system for days, reported early Wednesday that it “was speeding” through northwestern Pacific Ocean waters at 31 mph.

The storm’s level of severity for Western Washington depends on where it makes landfall, and as of Wednesday night that remained unclear. If the system hits the coast, forecasters expect stronger winds than from Thursday’s storm, with significant coastal erosion and flooding.

The storm, however, has a higher chance of passing hundreds of miles off the coast and making landfall over Vancouver Island, according to the weather service. In that scenario, the Seattle region would experience a windstorm that would normally be expected a few times each storm season.

“We know that this is going to be a big storm,” he said. “What we don’t know is where exactly it’s going to track. … That’s going to make a big difference in how it impacts the Seattle metro area.”

Forecasters will have a better handle on the storm’s tracking later in the week, Haner said.

“We’re encouraging people to go ahead and get prepared,” he said. “That one-in-three chance — that’s enough that it really gets people paying attention.”

Historically, high winds in the Puget Sound region have been deadly. In August 2015, falling branches killed a 10-year-old Burien girl and a Gig Harbor man. She was hit by a falling branch outside; a tree fell on his car.

And in a November storm, a man in the Monroe area, as well as a woman in Spokane and a woman driving near Cheney, were killed by falling trees. In March, a man was in a vehicle in Seattle’s Seward Park when a tree fell onto it and killed him.

Wednesday was the anniversary of the Columbus Day Storm that hit the Pacific Northwest in 1962, killing at least 46 people.

Before the storm hits, officials urge people to clean storm drains and trim tree branches away from homes. Also, they advise having emergency supplies ready, such as a battery-powered NOAA weather radio, food and water. For more safety tips, visit weather.gov/safety or takewinterbystorm.org.

Remain safe during a wind storm – listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or other local news channels. More: https://t.co/jN5xC49CRb — Red Cross Northwest (@RedCrossNW) October 12, 2016

