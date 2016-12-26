A winter-storm warning takes effect Monday afternoon for the Cascades and Olympics, with snow expected in all mountain passes. In the lowlands, look for heavy rain and gusty winds at times.

Drivers returning home after a long holiday weekend might want to prepare for wintry conditions, with up to 3 feet of new snow predicted for the mountain passes starting Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter-storm warning for the Cascades of King, Snohomish, Pierce, Lewis, Whatcom and Skagit counties, and the Olympics, from 4 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The snow was expected to begin in the Olympics on Monday afternoon and spread to the Cascades later in the afternoon through Monday evening.

The snow level will drop below 2,000 feet, so snow will fall on every pass in the Cascades, according to the weather service. Drivers on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass can sign up to receive updates on delays by texting the words “wsdot snoqualmie” to the number 468311.

In Seattle, up to a quarter of an inch of rain was forecast, starting Monday night, with winds up to 29 mph and gusts up to 38 mph.

Any lowland precipitation that starts as snow is likely to change to rain, with up to 3 inches possible in Kitsap County and the Hood Canal area, the weather service said.