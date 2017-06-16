Thursday set records for rain. But summer really is around the corner.

Don’t despair. Summer really is around the corner, even though Thursday was about as miserable as it gets around here in June.

“Soaking rains are a thing of the past,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy. By Saturday, he said, we’re going to get “close to normal” and then we’re in for a “long-term trend of warmer, drier weather.”

But first, the misery.

Thursday’s rainfall of just over an inch set a record for June 15, nearly tripling the previous record from 1964.

It was the wettest June day since 2001, and the seventh-wettest since the weather service began keeping records at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 1945.

It was also cool, with a high of 61. The average for the date is 70.

Things begin warming up Friday. It should reach into the mid- to upper-60s, with showers “few and far between,” Guy said.

Saturday, we’re likely to get close to 70 with partly sunny skies.

And then — wait for it — the temperature is expected to break 70 on Sunday and possibly climb into the upper 70s on Monday.

It might cool off slightly as the week goes on. But after a day like Thursday, who cares?