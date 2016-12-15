Meteorologists are calling for a slight chance of lowland snow beginning mid-morning Saturday and continuing through Sunday morning, with spotty accumulation.

Snow flurries fell in Seattle on Thursday night, continuing a stretch of dangerously cold temperatures and kicking off potentially more lowland snow this weekend, forecasters said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski said meteorologists were seeing the reports of flurries throughout the city Thursday, but no accumulation, he said.

Meteorologists are calling for a slight chance of lowland snow beginning mid-morning Saturday and continuing through Sunday morning, with spotty accumulation, Michalski said. After that, they expect the precipitation to shift to rain.

On Friday and Saturday, temperatures in Seattle area will stay below the mid-30s, he said. Warmer air will move through the area Sunday, with a high of 41 degrees.