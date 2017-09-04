Two layers of smoke are coming at us from different directions.

Get ready for more smoky haze in the Puget Sound area from wildfires in Washington and Oregon that are forcing evacuations and threatening homes.

The Pacific Northwest is being inundated with two layers of smoke from wildfires in Washington and Oregon, coming from different directions, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

And it’s worse than originally anticipated, the weather service said, because there’s a low-level system carrying soot and particulate matter west from the fires near Cle Elum as well as a high-level breeze bringing smoke from the fires in Oregon.

“Basically, the Pacific Northwest is under a thick layer of smoke,” said Logan Johnson, a weather-service meteorologist.

Johnson said the smoke — which looks as if it will be with us until the wind turns midweek — will do several things.

The smoke acts like an atmospheric blanket, keeping daytime temperatures slightly lower than they would be otherwise and keeping nighttime temperatures slightly higher.

That means a couple of uncomfortably warm nights are likely ahead for the 85 percent or so of Seattle area-residents who live without air conditioning.

Johnson on Sunday said the next couple of days will be hard on people with asthma and other health conditions affected by air quality. He urged people to check on vulnerable friends and relatives.

But those in the Seattle area are actually lucky, he said, compared with those living closer to the fires.

“I’m looking at the fire and thinking about all the damage and destruction it’s causing,” Johnson said.

Those wildfires, which already have burned tens of thousands of acres, continued to spread Monday, fueled by hot, dry weather.

Heavy smoke from the fires was also hindering firefighting efforts, with smoke so thick in some areas, air tankers and helicopters with water buckets were unable to be used, said Robin DeMario, a fire-information officer with Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

The one saving grace of all that smoke, she said, is that it’s “created a buffer between the sun and the ground, which keeps the temperature a little cooler. It keeps the radiant heat of the sun from continuing to heat the fuels on the forest floor.”

Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday declared a state of emergency for all of Washington.

In Washington state, the Diamond Creek fire, near the Canadian border in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest, grew to 75,000 acres as of Monday, DeMario said. The fire closed several roads and trails, and smoke continues to affect air quality in the upper Methow Valley.

The Norse Peak fire has burned some 18,000 acres, with smoke from the fire causing Crystal Mountain Resort to close Monday.

The Jolly Mountain fire, near Cle Elum, Roslyn and Ronald, grew to nearly 21,000 acres Monday, with more than 1,000 peopleevacuated.

In Oregon, meanwhile, the Chetco Bar fire grew to approximately 150,000 acres, threatening the nearby coastal town of Brookings. The fire has spread eastward, and an evacuation order has been issued for all residents on Illinois River Road within the U.S. Forest Service boundaries.

The smaller Eagle Creek fire, at 3,200 acres, has been burning in the Columbia River Gorge and threatening the town of Cascade Locks about 2 miles to the north. Another blaze, the Indian Creek fire, estimated Monday at 1,000 acres, is about six miles south of the town. About 280 residences and businesses have been given evacuation orders, DeMario said.

The Eagle Creek fire had also closed some of the most popular hiking trails along the Oregon side of the Gorge. By 4 p.m. Monday, winds from the east had picked up, stoking the fire as big plumes of smoke rose from the steep ridges of the Oregon side of the Gorge.

By 6 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation decided to temporarily shut down Interstate 84 between Milepost 35 east of Portland and Milepost 62 by Hood River because of the Eagle Creek fire, according to Don Hamilton, a department spokesman.

The High Cascades Complex fire, meanwhile, had grown to 37,800 acres, while the Umpqua North Complex fire was at 28,344 acres.