The smoke is not nearly as bad as before, but you can expect to see the haze until the winds change and push the smoke out.

The smoke is back over the Puget Sound region — but this time it’s our own Washington state wildfires to blame, according to the National Weather Service.

At the beginning of this month, haze from wildfires raging in Canada contributed to health concerns during a record-breaking heat wave for the region.

This haze, however, is due to an easterly wind blowing from the interior of the state toward the coast and pulling smoke from a few wildfires near Cle Elum with it, Weather Service meteorologist Kirby Cook said. The wind is expected to change direction and “flip to the Southeast” on Monday afternoon, which will help clear out the skies locally, Cook said.

Air quality ranged from good to moderate throughout the region Monday morning.

The rest of the week is expected to cool just slightly, he said. Monday’s high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and perhaps even into the 90s near Olympia, Cook said. They could cool down to the upper 70s and 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday but could begin to creep up again into the 80s to 90s through the end of the week and into the holiday weekend.

Nighttime temperatures, however, are expected to cool down into the 50s all week, which will likely make the heat easier to endure for the majority of Seattle-area residents who do not have central air conditioning.

In addition to having some of the hottest days on record, this stretch of summer will also go down as the driest on record, with only 1/200th of an inch of precipitation in July and August this year, Cook said.

That means the danger of wildfires will continue to grow into Labor Day weekend.

“We’re still right in the middle of fire season and people need to be extremely careful with fires,” he said.