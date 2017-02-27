Visibility was less than one-quarter mile at the time of the crash at Bellingham International Airport.

BELLINGHAM — A small plane crashed during a snowstorm at Bellingham International Airport, slightly injuring one person.

The Bellingham Herald reports that the crash happened just after noon on Monday.

The Bellingham Fire Department says the six-seat, single-engine TBM aircraft was leaking fuel and crews were working to contain it.

Visibility was less than one-quarter mile at the time, according to National Weather Service records at the airport.