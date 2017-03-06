Drivers in Eastern King County could see another dicey commute, with 1 to 2 inches of wet, slushy snow possible Monday morning.

Eastern King County is looking at another batch of winter weather to start the workweek, although the Greater Seattle area will likely be spared.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday morning for parts of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Whatcom, Skagit and Lewis counties, with up to 11 inches of snow possible in the mountains through Monday evening.

In the Puget Sound lowlands and areas around North Bend and Enumclaw, Monday morning could bring 1 to 2 inches of wet, slushy snow that should melt pretty quickly, said Dustin Guy, a weather service meteorologist.

In the Seattle area, it was just warm enough Monday morning — 36 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport — to keep any precipitation liquid. Rain is likely Monday, with the weather service putting the odds about 60 percent.

A winter weather advisory means snow is expected to cause travel difficulties — snowy roads and limited visibility.

“If you encounter any snow or slush give yourself extra time,” Guy said.

Guy said this continues a trend of below-normal temperatures in the region. Monday’s normal high is 52 degrees, but temperatures aren’t expected to rise above the mid-40s.

“We’re having one of the coolest winters we’ve had in Seattle overall since 1985,” Guy said.