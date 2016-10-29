Gauges at SeaTac Airport went over the top Saturday morning, for a monthly total of 9.06 inches, surpassing the old record set in 2003

With three days remaining in the month, Seattle has set a record for its wettest October.

As of Saturday morning, gauges at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had logged a total of 9.06 inches of rain this month, surpassing the record of 8.96 inches set in 2003.

“We’re still getting rain,” said Johnny Burg, a Seattle-based meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “It’s just going to keep adding to that.”

As soggy as the Seattle area has been, it’s not even close to Hoquiam, which also set a record Saturday morning. Rainfall in the coastal community measured 14.73 inches for the month, compared to the old record of 14.68 inches in 1956.

“It’s been pretty wet for everybody this month,” Burg said.

A series of moisture-laden storms is to blame, he explained. The heaviest rainfall for the month in the Seattle area occurred Oct. 13, when the city was drenched with 1.75 inches. Another 1.36 inches fell the following day, in advance of a typhoon-fueled windstorm that ended up bypassing most of Washington.

Olympia went over the top on Oct. 26, with a new monthly record, Burg said. As of Friday, the state capital had received 10.87 inches of rain. The old record of 10.72 inches was set in 2003.

Burg said rain will continue Saturday, tapering off in the evening. Sunday morning could be dry, but the rain will be back later in the day and overnight.

Sadly for trick-or-treaters, Monday also looks soggy and breezy.

“The wind is going to howl for Halloween,” Burg said.

But there’s little chance of record-setting rainfall for the day.

Seattle’s wettest Halloween was last year, when the urban area was drenched by 1.3 inches of rain. The worst that’s expected this year is between a quarter- and a half-inch, Burg said.