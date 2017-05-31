But don’t worry, another warm and dry weekend awaits in the forecast, with 80-degree temps coming next week, the weather service says.

A brief rainstorm Tuesday both ended Seattle’s long dry streak and made the January-through-May period the second wettest on record.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 0.01 inches of rain Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, bringing the total to 26.76 inches for the year. That broke the tie with the 1950 amount but wasn’t enough to break 1972’s record 26.9 inches.

There’s one more day left, but rain isn’t forecast until after midnight Wednesday, weather-service meteorologist Dana Felton said.

“If it shows up a couple hours earlier, maybe we’ll get there,” he said.

The area went 13 days without measurable rain, Felton said. The record for May was 26 days in 1963.

This year’s hot spell brought temperatures climbing into the 80s over last weekend, the warmest it’s been since August.

Showers are forecast for Thursday and Friday, with another dry spell over the weekend and temperatures in the lower 80s next week.