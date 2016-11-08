If Seattle's temperature reaches 67 degrees today as predicted, it would be the first time in 60 years that such a warm temp has been recorded in the city so late in the calendar year.

For six consecutive days, temperatures in Seattle have reached at least 60 degrees, the first time that’s happened in more than 120 years, according to the National Weather Service.

“To see this happening, you’d have to go back to the early 1890s,” said Dustin Guy, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Not only have temperatures in Seattle been consistent recently, the city is also “getting an early jump” on warm weather, Guy said. If the temperature reaches 67 degrees today as predicted, it would be the first time in 60 years that such a warm temp has been recorded in the city so late in the calendar year, he said.

The temperature climbed to 60 degrees around 1 a.m. Tuesday.