For the first time since recordkeeping began 122 years ago, all of Seattle’s high temperatures in July and August will be 70 degrees or warmer, according to projections from the National Weather Service.

The weather service’s Seattle office made the record-breaking prediction Thursday night.

“We had to get by yesterday,” said Ted Buehner, a weather-service meteorologist. “That was the big question mark.”

This is happening in spite of the start of August’s heat wave that was met by smoke from British Columbia, which acted like a shield against the sunshine.

The weather should warm up next week, with a high of 84 degrees on Monday and holding in the high 70s to 80 degrees until Thursday.

Before this summer, 2015 came closest to topping the 70-degree-days record.

This month could also have the hottest average temperature recorded in Seattle, if it beats August 1967, when the average temperature was 71.1 degrees. This year, the average temperature in August is 70.3 degrees.