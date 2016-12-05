Whenever there's even a light dusting of snow, normally intrepid Puget Sound residents turn into weather wimps. Here's how to brave the white stuff in the Northwest.

Everyone knows Northwesterners are a hardy lot — until it comes to snow. Whenever there’s even a light dusting, normally intrepid Puget Sound residents turn into weather wimps.

Traffic grinds to a halt. Schools close. No one has the right boots or coats. Buses run slowly or don’t show up at all. Work absenteeism skyrockets.

Seattle’s hills and icy conditions contribute to the mayhem. So for you locals who need to brush up your snowy-day skills — or newcomers just trying to get the drift (get it?) — here are some tips for getting around.

• Before leaving home, check traffic and weather reports. Statewide travel alerts and road conditions: www.wsdot.wa.gov/traffic/

• Clear snow and ice from car surfaces before driving. Snow on the hood can blow toward the windshield and block your view.

• Keep safety equipment, spare parts and food and water in the car. Keep your cellphone fully charged.

• Keep your fuel tank at least half full. Make sure your wiper-fluid reservoir isn’t running low.

• Drive with headlights on.

• Slow down. If possible, avoid driving altogether.

• Even when roads are dry, watch out for icy bridges.

• Stay at least 15 car-lengths (200 feet) back from maintenance vehicles and plows, and don’t pass them on the right.

• Don’t use cruise control.

• Use brakes sparingly to avoid skidding.

• Don’t pump anti-lock brakes to stop.

• If you need to pull over, the State Patrol asks you to stay with your vehicle, where you’ll be safer. Call for help or hang a colorful piece of cloth from your window or antenna.

Graphic: How to recover from a rear-wheel skid

Video: WSDOT on how to install tire chains

More winter-driving tips at: www.wsdot.wa.gov/winter/

What should be in your car disaster kit:

• Windshield scraper: A must. Also, a long-handled, soft-bristled brush can come in handy.

• Tire chains and tow strap: Practice putting chains on your vehicle’s tires before heading into snow or icy conditions. Why practice? You might have to do the job on a mountain road — in the dark.



• Blankets, winter hat, warm clothes, boots: If your car runs out of fuel or your battery dies, it won’t be able to provide heat. A blanket and hat will keep you warm, particularly if roadside assistance does not arrive for some time. And of course you’ll need a coat, hat, boots and gloves if you have to exit the car. Inexpensive chemical hand warmers can provide additional warmth.

Related feature Seattle’s snowy past in photos and video

• Spare food and water: Enough for everyone in the car, in case you’re stuck for a while.

• Shovel: When a car gets bogged down in snow, a shovel becomes a vital tool. A small folding camp shovel will require more digging effort than a longer-handled shovel, but it’s more convenient to store in the vehicle.

• Bag of cat litter: The texture of cat litter can help provide traction on a slick road.

• Cellphone: It’s a lifeline if you’re snowbound. A car charger for it is a good idea.

• Jumper cables: Whether driving in ideal weather or in difficult conditions, jumper cables can be useful. But keep in mind that late-model cars with sophisticated electronics can be easily damaged by a jump start — you’re much better off making sure you have a viable battery before you drive the mountain passes.

• Flashlight: A must. A headlamp is particularly useful. You’ll need it for all kinds of roadside situations, from installing tire chains to checking under the hood.

• Road flares: Useful for alerting a passing emergency vehicle of your need, but also for warning other drivers to slow down and steer clear of your situation.

More road resources:

Snowplow and sanding route plan for city of Seattle